Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who kickstarted the year 2022 by giving an unprecedented performance as Naina in ‘A Thursday’ is still receiving love and appreciation from all quarters. After a  phenomenal success on the OTT, ‘A Thursday’ premiered on Television eventually garnering praise and attention from the audience for the same. 

With a lot of gratitude in her heart, Yami Gautam Dhar personally thanked each and every fan by responding to them on social media. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yami Gautam Dhar's A Thursday is the highest viewed film with 25 Million views on both IMDB and Ormax. It is the most liked film of the year and has enjoyed a successful run for weeks on the OTT streaming platform. In the list shared by IMDB a few days ago, ‘A Thursday was a part of the top 10 movies. No wonder, Yami Gautam Dhar is ruling hearts and souls this year. Not only has the movie outranked other OTT content, but multiple stats have been shared where  ‘A Thursday’ has taken a top spot. 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has some exciting lineup ahead with Lost, OMG 2, and the other two projects she has worked on and the official announcement is yet to be made.

 

