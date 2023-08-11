New Delhi: Yami Gautam, one of the most profound actresses currently, is known for her diverse body of work — 'Right from Lost', 'A Thursday', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' to now her upcoming movie, 'OMG2' she has never left a chance to leave the audiences with a dropped jaw! Before the pandemic hit us, the actress ruled the big screens with films like 'Bala', 'Kaabil', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

During the pandemic also, Yami rocked the OTT space with a string of impactful and superlative performances. Be it her well-admired film, 'A Thursday', 'Lost', or the 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', she made sure to make her mark in every way possible! After a 3 year long gap from the big screen, and lighting OTT screens on fire, Yami is all set to bring the magic back in theatres. Speaking of which, the actress said, "It feels really ecstatic to have a theatrical release after a brief period of what, 3 years? It’s my first film on the big screen after the pandemic hit, and I couldn't be more excited about it."

She further adds, "The surreal feeling of seeing yourself on the big screen, is really unmatched and unparalleled. It was a wonderful experience shooting for OMG2 and I am really thrilled to see what this holds for me.”



On the work front, Yami will be next seen in 'OMG 2' which will release on August 11. She also has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline.