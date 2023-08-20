Yami Gautam Scores Hat-Trick With Three Consecutive 100 Crore Grossers – ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ And ‘Oh My God 2’

New Delhi: Yami Gautam Dhar is certainly in the best phase of her career. Her impressive track record of delivering three back-to-back 100 crore grossers at the box office – ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and her latest ‘Oh My God 2’ (OMG2) is a testament of her immense popularity and craze amongst the audience and especially her fans!

Be it the big screen or OTT, Yami has successfully proved her mettle as a versatile actress taking on distinct roles and pulling it off with great elan! Coming to her latest release ‘OMG 2’, where Yami played a strong character of a lawyer opposite Pankaj Tripathi, she has surprised everyone with a whole new character with many shades, and the film was well received by the audiences, industry and critics alike, as Yami impressed everyone with her brilliant acting, continuing her streak of successful films.

Prior to ‘OMG2’ and pre-Covid era, Yami had delivered two Rs 100 crore grossers including ‘Uri…’ and ‘Bala’. While Vicky Kaushal portrayed the role of a captain who was at the fore-front of the real-life surgical strike in ‘Uri…’, Yami too proved her mettle as an actor in the character of an intelligence officer. Similarly, in ‘Bala’, as the quintessentially beautiful Pari (played by Yami) falls in love with Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), unaware of the fact that he is using a wig to hide his receding hairline.



Creatively, Yami had an enriching and fulfilling 2022 as well as the gorgeous actress was hugely appreciated for her choice of direct-to-OTT films including 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'. While ‘A Thursday’ dealt with a serious issue, ‘Dasvi’ added so much to her as an actor, as she learnt a new dialect, playing a cop.

While Yami is currently basking in the glory of ‘OMG2’s success, she will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.