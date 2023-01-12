Yami Gautam shares her joy as ‘A Thursday’ becomes ‘Most Liked film of 2022’ in a survey

New Delhi: 2022 was an extremely fruitful year for Yami Gautam Dhar who outshone with her mettle as an actor, winning praises and hearts with her performances in films like 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'. While her strong performances have left everyone speechless, the actress collected a whole lot of praise from the audience and the critics along with the premiere of her other film, ‘Lost’, at national and international festivals. Even statistically it’s proven that Yami has been the real winner for 2022 with delivering a film like ‘A Thursday’.

Taking to her social media Yami Gautam Dhar reshared the story of her film's director, Behzad Khambata where the picture of a leading research website showed ‘A Thursday’ topping the list of the 'Most Liked Film of 2022' and also the 'Second Most Viewed Film' in the entire year of 2022, which is massive. Overwhelmed with the love Yami wrote on the story, “When most watched becomes most liked, it’s rare & shall be treasured forever #AThursday & a heartfelt thank you for #Dasvi as well!”

Yami made her debut in Bollywood with romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then, she has worked on several successful projects like ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'OMG2' and 'Dhoom Dham' among other unannounced projects.