close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam thrilled with gift from Jackie Chan

Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently for 'Kaabil' duties.

Yami Gautam thrilled with gift from Jackie Chan

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam received a special gift -- a traditional shawl -- from international icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of 'Kaabil' in China. She was thrilled.

"I was surprised when I heard that Mr Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn`t meet him as I was still in India then shooting for `Bala`. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift. As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He`s such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon," Yami said in a statement.

Yami and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently, and received an overwhelming response from all their fans and the audiences.

Hrithik had met Chan, and had posted photographs of their meeting on social media.

Tags:
Yami GautamJackie Chanyami gautam kaabil
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu prefers bruised hands over wearing chiffon sarees in snow!

Must Watch

PT54S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 9th, 2019