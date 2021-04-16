हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

You did it, so proud: Amitabh Bachchan hails son Abhishek Bachchan on 'The Big Bull' becoming biggest opener of 2021

Bollywood legend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to congratulate his son Abhishek Bachchan on his new film 'The Big Bull' in a heartfelt post.

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt post on Twitter sharing an emotional message about how proud he was of son Abhishek Bachchan's latest release 'The Big Bull'.

On Thursday (April 15), the proud father took to Twitter and congratulated Abhishek for his new film gaining the title of the biggest opener of the year.

The 'Piku' actor tweeted, "WHTCTW .. !! you did it .. so proud.." along with a screenshot of Abhishek's previous tweet thanking his fans for the love and support they gave him for his performance in the film.

Have a look at Big B's tweet as a 'proud dad':

Earlier, the 'Dostana' actor Abhishek Bachchan had taken to Twitter to celebrate the immense success his film 'Big Bull' enjoyed and how it was his fans who made it the biggest opener or "sabse bada dhamaka".

He wrote, "Maine kaha 'Bada Socho', Toh aapne #TheBigBull ko sabse bada dhamaka bana diya! Thank you for all the love"

The proud father Amitabh, brimming with excitement over his son's success, posted another tweet praising Abhishek as an actor.

He wrote, "T 3876 -Amitabh Bachchan, WHTCTW .. well done buddy .. pride of a Father ..when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend  ..so well done buddy !! . .. PKRD"

 

In a recent interview, Abhishek had revealed the struggles of living in the shadow of his legendary father and actor Amitabh and opened up about the time he almost quit Bollywood. However, his father's words of wisdom made him persevere as an actor.

On the work front, Amitabh has several movies lined up for release including the mystery thriller 'Chehre' alongside Emraan Hashmi, 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone, 'Goodbye' opposite Neena Gupta, 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Mayday' directed by Ajay Devgn and the Hindi-Tamil film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanBig Bull movieAmitabh Bachchan filmsAbhishek Bachchan films
