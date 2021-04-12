Abhishek Bachchan was close to quitting Bollywood but THESE words from Amitabh Bachchan made him stop

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan who received rave reviews for his latest film The Big Bull from legendary actor and father Amitabh Bachchan, reveals in an interview that he was on the verge to quit showbiz and it was his father’s words that gave him courage to keep going.

“To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting,” revealed Junior Bachchan in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

The actor further added, “At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry.”

Abhishek who made his acting debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s commercially successful war film Refugee, had a string of flops in his kitty after his debut. The actor who has always been compared against his megastar father told his decision to quit movie business to him, to which he had these words of wisdom to share to his son.

“I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film.”

Amitabh further told Abhishek, “Just work and trust me you will be fine”.

Abhishek has now completed more than 20 years in Bollywood. His latest film The Big Bull, which is based on the financial scam of 1992 involving stockbroker Harshad Mehta, released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.