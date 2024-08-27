Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Stun In New Posters, Trailer Drop Date OUT

As the release of 'Yudhra' approaches, excitement is reaching new heights thanks to a series of striking character posters that have taken social media by storm. Excel Entertainment, the studio behind the film, has just unveiled a new batch of posters showcasing the film’s intense, action-packed energy, further amping up anticipation.

Leading the charge is Siddhant Chaturvedi, who appears in a never-before-seen avatar as Yudhra, a brooding, revenge-fueled character with an intense gaze that’s hard to look away from. His raw anger and powerful presence have set the tone for what promises to be a high-octane cinematic experience.

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan, making her Hindi debut, stuns as Nikhat, Yudhra’s emotional anchor. Draped in black, her look exudes elegance and hints at a complex role that will add depth to the story while serving as Yudhra’s voice of reason.

The fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika has already generated plenty of buzz, with fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry. Malavika’s recent success in ‘Thangalaan’ only adds to the excitement, as viewers are curious to see what she’ll bring to the world of 'Yudhra'.

The film’s first poster recently dropped, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the intense aesthetic and the commanding presence of the leads.

The newly released posters continue to fuel excitement, giving audiences a deeper look at the characters and the thrilling action that awaits. Excel Entertainment revealed the character posters through their social media handle. The posts read:

"Yudhra - Anger is his weapon, death is his companion. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th Aug."

“Nikhat - The flame that fuels Yudhra's fire. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th August.”

To add to the anticipation, Excel Entertainment has announced that the trailer for 'Yudhra' will drop on August 29, just weeks ahead of its September 20 release date. With the character posters already making waves, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the trailer drops, promising to reveal even more about this adrenaline-pumping film.