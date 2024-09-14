Yudhra Trailer 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals High-Octane Action at Gaiety Galaxy
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all geared up for the relase of his film ‘Yudhra.’ He recently unvieled the action packed trailer 2 and posed for pics with his fans.
- Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal are gearing up for the relase of Yudhra
- Siddhant premiered the new trailer in front of thousands of excited fans
- Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal are gearing up for the ultimate showdown in the upcoming action thriller 'Yudhra'. Following the release of a high-energy first trailer and catchy songs, fans are now in for a treat with the launch of Yudhra's action-packed Trailer 2.
Siddhant Chaturvedi premiered the new trailer at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy in front of thousands of excited fans and media. Trailer 2 showcases a thrilling face-off between Siddhant’s character Yudhra, a fierce and rage-driven fighter, and Raghav Juyal's Shafiq, a deadly villain. The trailer promises intense action sequences and hard-hitting dialogues, raising expectations for the film's release.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Yudhra' is set to release in theaters on September 20. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun in key supporting roles, making it one of the most anticipated action spectacles of the year.
