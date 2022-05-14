NEW DELHI: It is Saturday, and that means result day for the films that hit theatres on Friday. May 13, 2022, saw three movies hit the theatres - YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', featuring Ranveer Singh in the titular role as well as two regional films by ZEE Studios - Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi) and Saunkan Saunkne (Punjabi).

Interestingly, the first day box office numbers for 'Dharmaveer' and 'Saunkan Saunkne' manage to give a tough competition when compared to the numbers for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The day 1 box office collection for 'Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane' is at 2.05 Cr, while for 'Saunkan Saunkne, the numbers are at 2.25 crore.

In addition, the numbers for 'Saunkan Saunkne' are India Box Office collection only, which means that the gross day 1 collections for the movie, might beat 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar's numbers as it has a collection of 3.25 crore.

For a while now, we have seen the impact that regional films have managed to have, mostly surpassing a number of films coming from Bollywood with the success of 'RRR', 'KGF: Chapter 2', being some of them, for they dulled the numbers of 'Jersey', 'Bacchchan Paandey', among others.

If anything, the numbers only prove that the audience is attracted to quality content and that the heroes, or the medium of films are no longer the factors deciding what films people watch.

As for Zee Studios, they have truly managed to have a successful run for their films with 'The Kashmir Files' managing to break so many records and being an absolute post pandemic success.

'Dharmaveer' features Prasad Oak in the titular role while 'Saunkan Saunkne' features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in leading roles.

