हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jayeshbhai jordaar

ZEE Studios' 'Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane, Saunkan Saunkne first day Box Office collections beat YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

'Dharmaveer' features Prasad Oak in the titular role while 'Saunkan Saunkne' features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in leading roles. YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', featuring Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

ZEE Studios&#039; &#039;Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane, Saunkan Saunkne first day Box Office collections beat YRF&#039;s Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Film poster

NEW DELHI: It is Saturday, and that means result day for the films that hit theatres on Friday. May 13, 2022, saw three movies hit the theatres - YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', featuring Ranveer Singh in the titular role as well as two regional films by ZEE Studios - Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi) and Saunkan Saunkne (Punjabi).

Interestingly, the first day box office numbers for 'Dharmaveer' and 'Saunkan Saunkne' manage to give a tough competition when compared to the numbers for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The day 1 box office collection for 'Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane' is at 2.05 Cr, while for 'Saunkan Saunkne, the numbers are at 2.25 crore.

In addition, the numbers for 'Saunkan Saunkne' are India Box Office collection only, which means that the gross day 1 collections for the movie, might beat 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar's numbers as it has a collection of 3.25 crore.

For a while now, we have seen the impact that regional films have managed to have, mostly surpassing a number of films coming from Bollywood with the success of 'RRR', 'KGF: Chapter 2', being some of them, for they dulled the numbers of 'Jersey', 'Bacchchan Paandey', among others.  

If anything, the numbers only prove that the audience is attracted to quality content and that the heroes, or the medium of films are no longer the factors deciding what films people watch.

As for Zee Studios, they have truly managed to have a successful run for their films with 'The Kashmir Files' managing to break so many records and being an absolute post pandemic success. 

'Dharmaveer' features Prasad Oak in the titular role while 'Saunkan Saunkne' features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in leading roles.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
jayeshbhai jordaarDharmaveerSaunkan SaunkneBollywoodPollywoodBox Office collections
Next
Story

'The Kashmir Files' makers come up with mega musical event to take on their audience

Must Watch

PT1H3M59S

Gyanvapi is a mosque or a temple?