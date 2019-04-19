ZEE5 premieres Sonchiriya

ZEE5 premieres critically acclaimed film Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana on its platform today, 18th April 2019. The film will be available for everyone who couldn't catch it in theatres.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sonchiriya is set against the background of Chambal in the 70's where rebels also called baaghis were on the rise.

The film depicts how Chambal was dominated by dacoits and multiple gang wars took place to gain power and control in the region. The film gives audiences a sneak peek into this grim situation which has engulfed Central India during that era.

After earning critical acclaim and flattering box office collections, the film now premieres on ZEE5.

Abhishek Chaubey, Director, Sonchiriya, commented, "Sonchiriya is a film made with a lot of heart and was appreciated by those who went into the theatres to see it. It is a compelling story and now that it is releasing on a powerful digital platform, we are sure to reach a wider audience base."

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "Staying true to our brand promise, we offer our viewers innovative and fresh content. The global digital premiere of latest Bollywood blockbusters is getting appreciated from audiences across the world. Our recent releases - Uri and Simmba have got us great traction on the platform and with Sonchiriya, the critically acclaimed movie which hit theatres in March, we plan to take a step further in strengthening our movie content offering."



Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.