Avail loan upto Rs 50 lakh, no financial documents required for SBI's SME gold loan

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering SBI SME Gold Loan for businesses at an attractive interest rate.

Under the SBI SME Gold Loan, you can get loans from Rs 1 lakh upto Rs 50 lakh without facing any hassle. “Grow your business with SBI’s SME Gold Loan at very attractive rates. Apply now and avail the loan. Process is simple and hassle free. Visit our branch today!” tweeted SBI.

Among the other benefits that you will get on SBI SME gold loan are:

Overdraft and demand loan for MSME Enterprenuers to support business growth

Competitive interest rate at 7.25 percent linked to EBLR

Simple Assessment

No balance sheet required

Eligibility for SBI SME Gold Loan

Existing MSME Units (Proprietorship Firm only), both borrowing & non-borrowing units of our Bank, who want to avail loan against Gold Ornaments/ Jewellery.

Unit/ Shop shall be with running activity.

Account should not be in NPA status, reads the SBI website.

SBI SME gold loan without any hassle

No financial documents required.

Only self-declared projected turnover to be submitted.

Quick Sanction & Simple Documentation.

