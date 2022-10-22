Jewellers across India are hoping for bumper sales on the occasion of Dhanteras 2022. They are hoping that a decline in gold prices will boost sales. According to reports, gold sales are expected to go up by 15-20 per cent this year compared to 2021. Dhanteras, which marks the first day of Diwali in India, is considered auspicious to buy gold and silver as part of Hindu festivities.

Prices for 24-carat gold in the national capital fell Rs 372 to Rs 50,139 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per ten grams. Silver prices also declined from Rs 799 to Rs 56,089 per kilogram from Rs 56,888 per kg in the national capital.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,621.25 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.41 per ounce.

In Bengaluru, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,450 per 10 grams while the ornamental gold or 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,340 per ten grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams compared to Rs 46,650 yesterday. This means, the prices are up by Rs 750 per 10 grams on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold prices were up by Rs 750 per 10 grams to Rs 48,100 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,450 per 10 grams from Rs 47,700 yesterday. The 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,870 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs Rs 48,450 per 10 grams while the gold of 99.5 per cent purity was priced at 50,870 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,880 per 10 grams after a hike of Rs 750 in the rates compared to yesterday. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,160 per 10 grams.