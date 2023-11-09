Dhanteras 2023: 6 Quick Tips To Find Out Purity Of Gold While Buying It This Diwali

New Delhi: Dhanteras, one of the most auspicious days in India, is synonymous with the belief that buying gold on this day will usher in good fortune. Dhanteras combines two words --Dhan which means wealth and Teras which refers to the thirteenth day. Celebrated on Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, this day is traditionally associated with the purchase of gold, silver, and valuable items.

It is a time-honored tradition in India for people to acquire gold or utensils to mark this auspicious occasion. However, it's essential to ensure the quality and purity of the gold being purchased. Here are some key tips for discerning buyers during Dhanteras, symbolizing prosperity and good luck for the year ahead.

Here Are 6 Important Tips For Checking Quality And Purity Of Gold Wile Purchasing It This Diwali

1. Look for the BIS Hallmark

When buying gold, opt for jewelry with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark. This gold hallmarking ensures that the gold item has undergone verification for purity, giving you confidence in your purchase.

2. Check for Color Stability

Observe whether the color of the gold changes when it comes into contact with cosmetics or your sweat. Pure gold should remain unaffected by these external causes.

3. Understand Gold Carats

Keep in mind that the purity of gold is reflected in its carats. A higher carat value indicates purer and softer gold. For instance, 22-carat gold is softer compared to 18-carat gold.

4. Perform the Float Test

If a gold item floats on water, it indicates impurity. Pure gold should sink in water.

5. Rust Resistance

Authentic gold will never rust. This quality serves as another indicator of purity.

6. Watch for Skin Reactions

If a gold ornament causes skin rashes or allergies, it is not pure gold and should be avoided.

(Disclaimer: The above tips can help you with maximum capacity to celebrate Dhanteras by identifying authentic and pure gold. However, do note that the above tips are just general idea for your better understanding and not a guarantee for identifying pure gold. You may refer to a bullion expert for further identification.)