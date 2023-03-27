Gold Declines Rs 640; Silver Tumbles Rs 700

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 640 to Rs 59,220 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had ended at Rs 59,860 per 10 grams on Friday.

Silver also tumbled Rs 700 to Rs 70,140 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi market traded at Rs 59,220 per 10 grams, down Rs 640 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,970 per ounce and USD 23.10 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Monday.