Advertisement
NewsBullion
GOLD PRICES

Gold Hits Record High: Surges To Rs 66,778 Per 10 Gms

Rising geopolitical risks and buying by central banks, led by China have also fuelled gold prices. 

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold Hits Record High: Surges To Rs 66,778 Per 10 Gms File Photo

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped to a historic high of Rs 66,778 per 10 grams on the MCX in morning trade on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve maintaining its outlook for a soft money policy with at least three rate cuts this year.

Prices of the precious metal rose by Rs 1,028 per over the previous day's closing which works out to a nearly 1.5 per cent increase. In the international market, gold prices soared past $2,200 an ounce for the first time in opening trade. Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $2,201.94 an ounce at 9:40 a.m. in Singapore. (Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Surge In Early Trade Amid Global Markets Rally On US Fed Rate Cut Plans)

Expectations of low interest rates makes financial instruments less attractive for investors compared to gold leading to increased purchases of the yellow metal and the rise in prices. Rising geopolitical risks and buying by central banks, led by China have also fuelled gold prices. (Also Read: Rupee Rebounds 14 Paise To 83.05 Against Dollar As US Fed Indicates 3 Rate Cuts)

With no end to sight in the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading to the Red Sea region, gold is seen as an attractive safe haven asset by investors. The demand for gold in the domestic market remains firm amid the marriage season as the precious metal is gifted to brides and grooms in large quantities.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds