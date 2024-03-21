Advertisement
NewsBusinessMarkets
RUPEE

Rupee Rebounds 14 Paise To 83.05 Against Dollar As US Fed Indicates 3 Rate Cuts

The Indian currency gained strength as the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year despite sticky inflation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rupee Rebounds 14 Paise To 83.05 Against Dollar As US Fed Indicates 3 Rate Cuts Image Credit: Reuters

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded 14 paise to 83.05 against the US currency in early trade on Thursday as the dollar retreated from high levels in global markets after the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 83.07 against the US dollar compared to the previous close of 83.19. The local unit moved in a range of 83.08 to 83.04 in early deals.

The rupee traded at 83.05 to a dollar at 9.25 AM, showing gains of 14 paise over the last close. It settled at a two-month low of 83.19 on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of US Fed policy amid a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices. (Also Read: Rupee Edges Up 1 Paisa To 83.02 Against US Dollar In Early Trade)

The Indian currency gained strength as the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year despite sticky inflation. The US Fed kept its interest rates unchanged in the policy meeting on Wednesday.

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 103.22. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.63 per cent to USD 86.49 per barrel, recovering from overnight losses. (Also Read: Markets Rebound In Early Trade On Rally In Global Equities, Foreign Fund Inflows)

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 538.01 points to 72,639.70 while the Nifty rose 162.90 points to 22,002. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,599.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds