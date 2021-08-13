हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold prices

Gold jumps Rs 222 to reach Rs 45,586; silver rallies Rs 100



Gold jumps Rs 222 to reach Rs 45,586; silver rallies Rs 100

Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 222 to Rs 45,586 per 10 gram amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,364 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 100 to Rs 61,045 per kilogram from Rs 60,945 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices are fluctuating with minor recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Tags:
Gold pricesGoldSilverSpot Gold
