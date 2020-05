New Delhi: Gold price on Monday hit record high of Rs 47,823.

At 10:40 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 47,802, up almost 1 per cent from the Friday close.

In commodity markets, the flood of liquidity from central banks combined with record-low interest rates to help lift gold to a seven-year peak. The metal was last up 1.2% to $1,762 an ounce, with silver and palladium also on a roll.

With Agency Inputs