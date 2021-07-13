Gold price inches closer to Rs 48,000-mark, check rates in your city

Gold prices rose to Rs 47,860 per 10 grams after witnessing a slump in the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts hiked 0.18 per cent to Rs 47,860 on July 13. Meanwhile, silver also saw an increase in its prices in the domestic market. September silver futures rose to 0.30 percent to Rs 69,582 a kg.

The gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,700 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 50,840 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile, the Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Kolkata, the Gold rate is Rs 47,370 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price today is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price stood at Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,840 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,700 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,808.70 per ounce by 0356 GMT, while US gold futures were 0.2% higher at $1,809.80. The dollar index edged 0.1% lower against rivals.

