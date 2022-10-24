Gold Price on Diwali: Check 22-carat yellow metal rate before buying today

Gold price today: In the two days of Dhanteras 2022, gold sales have jumped over 20 per cent compared to the last year. This year, there are no covid restrictions and people appear to be in a better mood to splurge on shopping. The gold prices rose by Rs 750 on October 23 and since then have largely remained around the same price. Being Diwali today, the prices are likely to remain around Rs 48,000 per 10 grams across major cities.

Prices for 24-carat gold in the national capital Delhi increased to Rs 50,510 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold or ornamental gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per ten grams. In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,770 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Digital gold vs physical gold: Which investment option is better this Diwali?

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,510 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,450 per 10 grams while the the 24-carat gold gold of 99.9 per cent purity was priced at Rs 50,870 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs Rs 48,450 per 10 grams while the gold of 99.5 percent purity was priced at 50,870 per 10 grams, same as yesterday.

Also Read: Diwali Bonus: Now THIS state announces 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for around 5 lakh employees

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,880 per 10 grams after a hike of Rs 750 on Friday. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,160 per 10 grams.

In Trivandrum, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,000 per 10 grams while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,350 per 10 grams.

In Kolhapur, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,880 while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 50,270 per 10 grams.