Diwali Bonus: Now THIS state announces 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for around 5 lakh employees

Multiple state governments have hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief since the Central government announced the same in September this year. Now, the Assam government has also announced a hike in dearness allowance for the state government employees a day ahead of Diwali. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the additional amount would be credited to employees' accounts with this month's salary.

"Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary. Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!" said Sarma.

The chief minister also said that the DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2022. CM Sarma hoped that the hike will make the festival more enjoyable.

"I hope it will make this time of the festival more enjoyable. Happy Dipanbita and Kali Puja, the festival of lights to the people of the state," said Sarma.

Assam has around 5 lakh government employees and a hike in dearness allowance is surely going to bring festive cheer to the families.

Recently, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab and Delhi governments had hiked dearness allowance for the respective state government employees and pensioners. While some states hiked the DA with effect from October, some followed the Central government's move and made the hike effective from July 1, 2022. In the states where the DA has been hiked with effect from July, the state government employees would get arrears for three months with their salary.

It may be recalled that the Assam government had also increased the daily duty allowance of home guards in the state on October 19. Their daily allowance was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 767, bringing festive cheer to them. The hike increased the monthly salary of the home guards to Rs 23,010.