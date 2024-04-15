Advertisement
NewsBullion
GOLD PRICE

Gold Price Rises Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Gold prices have been driven up by the safe haven demand by investors in the wake of uncertainty caused by rising geopolitical tensions.

|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold Price Rises Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions File Photo

New Delhi: Gold price rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday tracking the global market for the precious metal which firmed up amid the worsening geopolitical crisis in the Middle East region following Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

Gold futures, maturing on June 5, 2024, stood at Rs 72,302 per 10 grams on the MCX at 11:30 a.m., an increase of Rs 541 over Friday’s close of Rs 71,843. In the international market, spot gold price is trading around $2,360 per troy ounce, which is around 0.70 per cent higher from its Friday close. (Also Read: Air India Temporarily Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Iran Tensions)

Gold prices have been driven up by the safe haven demand by investors in the wake of uncertainty caused by rising geopolitical tensions. Central banks of various countries have also been buying the precious metal in large quantities. (Also Read: Markets Likely To Remain Volatile On Global Concerns)

Gold prices have now risen by around 17 per cent in India over the last two months from around Rs 62,000 per 10 grams range to levels around Rs 72,700. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi on Monday was around Rs 72,690 per 10 grams while in Mumbai it was hovering around Rs 72,540. The gold price was the highest in Chennai at Rs 74,790 per 10 grams while in Kolkata and Bengaluru it was hovering around Rs 72,540.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh