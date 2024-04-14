Advertisement
Air India Temporarily Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Flights to and from Tel Aviv were suspended by Air India starting October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on the Israeli city. 

Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024
New Delhi: Amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Air India has made the decision to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv. This move comes as an official announcement stated that direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be halted for the time being.

Air India operates four flights per week between the national capital and Tel Aviv. After a gap of nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier resumed services to Tel Aviv on March 3. Flights to and from Tel Aviv were suspended by Air India starting October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on the Israeli city. (Also Read: Retail Buying In Asia Including India Fuels Gold Price Momentum: Goldman Sachs)

Israel-Iran Conflict

On Saturday night, Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, sending over 300 drones and missiles, according to the Israeli army. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing covert conflict between the two regional rivals. (Also Read: Markets Likely To Remain Volatile On Global Concerns)

According to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, they successfully intercepted 99 percent of the launches. They managed to shoot down 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles before they could reach Israel. However, some of the 110 ballistic missiles did penetrate through, causing injuries to 12 individuals. (With PTI Inputs)

