Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 04 June 2021: Gold prices decline, silver tumbles Rs 920: Check prices in other metro cities

Gold in the national capital declined by Rs 388 to Rs 47,917 per 10 gram on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,305 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 920 to Rs 69,369 per kilogram from Rs 70,289 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,870 per ounce and USD 27.35 per ounce, respectively.

According to Navneet Damani, VP  Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices slipped to a near two-week lows after positive US economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields, ahead of the much-awaited May non-farm payroll numbers."

In New Delhi, the price of 22 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 47,110 and Rs 51,360 per 10 gm respectively.  While in Chennai, it is being sold at Rs 45,850 per 10 gm and in cities like Mumbai and Pune, gold was trading at Rs 48,230 per 10 gm.

