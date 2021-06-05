हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold Price Today, 05 June 2021: Gold prices drop, right time to put your money on yellow metal?

Gold prices have plummeted to a near two-week low, thanks to the positive US economic data which gave a shot in the arm to dollar and bond yields. 

New Delhi: 24-carat gold rates in Delhi declined slightly to Rs 48,950 per 10 gram on Saturday (June 5) while Silver prices increased by Rs 800 to Rs 71,600 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 47,950 per 10 gram in the national capital. 

Gold prices have plummeted to a near two-week low, thanks to the positive US economic data which gave a shot in the arm to dollar and bond yields. The data coming just before the announcement of the much-awaited May non-farm payroll numbers is further leading to a fall in gold prices. Also Read: Centre gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules

 

In Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 47,950. The 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,950 per 10 gram in the financial capital of India. 

In Chennai, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold are retailing at Rs 46,150 and Rs 50,350, respectively. 

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,740 per 10 gram. The 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 50,440 per 10 gram in the city of joy.  Also Read: Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery to start from June 16: Check the hallmark signs before buying

 

Gold prices in Indian cities: 

City         22-carat gold price         24-carat gold price 

Bangalore        Rs  45,900                    Rs  50,070

Hyderabad       Rs  45,900                    Rs  50,070

Pune                Rs  47,950                    Rs  48,950

Jaipur              Rs  46,690                    Rs  50,890

Lucknow         Rs  46,690                    Rs  50,890

Patna               Rs  47,950                    Rs  48,950

Chandigarh     Rs  46,690                    Rs  50,890

Surat               Rs  47,790                    Rs  49,990

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

