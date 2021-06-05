Gold Price Today, 05 June 2021: Gold prices drop, right time to put your money on yellow metal?

New Delhi: 24-carat gold rates in Delhi declined slightly to Rs 48,950 per 10 gram on Saturday (June 5) while Silver prices increased by Rs 800 to Rs 71,600 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 47,950 per 10 gram in the national capital.

Gold prices have plummeted to a near two-week low, thanks to the positive US economic data which gave a shot in the arm to dollar and bond yields. The data coming just before the announcement of the much-awaited May non-farm payroll numbers is further leading to a fall in gold prices.

In Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 47,950. The 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,950 per 10 gram in the financial capital of India.

In Chennai, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold are retailing at Rs 46,150 and Rs 50,350, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,740 per 10 gram. The 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 50,440 per 10 gram in the city of joy.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070

Hyderabad Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070

Pune Rs 47,950 Rs 48,950

Jaipur Rs 46,690 Rs 50,890

Lucknow Rs 46,690 Rs 50,890

Patna Rs 47,950 Rs 48,950

Chandigarh Rs 46,690 Rs 50,890

Surat Rs 47,790 Rs 49,990

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

