Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery to start from June 16: Check the hallmark signs before buying

Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery will start from June 16 instead of June 15, 2021. Earlier, it was expected to be implemented from June 1. It has now become mandatory for all jewellers to hallmark gold jewellery so that customers who go buy gold don't feel cheated and get pure ornaments instead.

Gold hallmarking is basically a purity certification of the precious metal and mandatory hallmarking basically means that jewellers will now be able to sell only hallmark certified in three caratages 14-, 18- and 22-carat gold jewellery.

For making the process smooth, a committee was made to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues. Pramod Tewari DG (BIS) would be the convener of the Committee. Additional Secretary, Nidhi Khare, Department of Consumer Affairs and representatives of Jewellers Associations, trade, hallmarking bodies etc. are going to constitute the committee.

Customers need to check whether that is hallmarked gold or not and for that one needs to look at these 4 hallmark signs or symbols:

1. BIS Mark

2. Purity in carat and Fineness (any one)

a) 22K916 – Equal to 22 Carat

b) 18K750 – Equal to 18 Carat

c) 14K585 – Equal to 14 Carat

3. Identification Mark or Number of the Hallmarking Centre’s

4. Identification Mark or number of the Jeweller’s

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is responsible and authorised to bring out hallmarking of gold jewellery and each and every jewellery are eligible to apply for licence and the registration number before getting their jewellery hallmarked from them.

Live TV

#mute