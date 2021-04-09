Gold Price Today, 09 April 2021: Gold prices surge at Rs 44,550 per 10 gm, silver also sees hike

Gold prices surged on Friday as it saw an increase of Rs 25 of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,455 from Rs 4,430 and 10 grams of 22-carat-gold prices raised by Rs 250 at Rs 44,550 as against Rs 44,300 on Thursday.

As per the Good Returns website, the 24-carat gold’s prices also surged by Rs 250 at Rs 45,550 as against Rs 45,300.

Silver prices also saw a surge of Rs 0.36 per gram on Friday.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market saw a downfall of 0.23 percent to reach $1,751.70 per ounce on Friday.

In terms of metro cities, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi stands at Rs 45,150 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,430 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,130.

When it comes to gold prices in the financial capital in India (Mumbai), the 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal stood at Rs 44,550 and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,550.

