हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 09 April 2021: Gold prices surge at Rs 44,550 per 10 gm, silver also sees hike

In terms of metro cities, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi stands at Rs 45,150 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250.  Meanwhile, in Kolkata,  10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,430  and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,130.

Gold Price Today, 09 April 2021: Gold prices surge at Rs 44,550 per 10 gm, silver also sees hike

Gold prices surged on Friday as it saw an increase of Rs 25 of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,455 from Rs 4,430 and 10 grams of 22-carat-gold prices raised by Rs 250 at Rs 44,550 as against Rs 44,300 on Thursday. 

As per the Good Returns website, the 24-carat gold’s prices also surged by Rs 250 at Rs 45,550 as against Rs 45,300. 

Silver prices also saw a surge of Rs 0.36 per gram on Friday.

Meanwhile,  gold prices in the international market saw a downfall of 0.23 percent to reach $1,751.70 per ounce on Friday. 

In terms of metro cities, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi stands at Rs 45,150 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250. 

Meanwhile, in Kolkata,  10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,430  and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,130.

When it comes to gold prices in the financial capital in India (Mumbai), the 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal stood at Rs 44,550 and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,550.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold pricesGoldGold prices in DelhiBulliongold prices in international market
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 08 April 2021: Signs of recovery in Gold rates, prices near Rs 46,000 per 10 gram

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; April 09, 2021