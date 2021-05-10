हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 10 May 2021: Gold bouncing back but still cheaper by over Rs 8,300 from record level

On Friday, gold futures closed higher by Rs 170 to Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. This boom in gold continues even today. The yellow metal is trading around Rs 47,915 with a strength of Rs 180.

Gold Price Today, 10 May 2021: Gold bouncing back but still cheaper by over Rs 8,300 from record level

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rise in the past week. Gold prices strengthened by Rs 400 last week, while silver declined.

On Friday, gold futures closed higher by Rs 170 to Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. This boom in gold continues even today. The yellow metal is trading around Rs 47,915 with a strength of Rs 180.

Gold move last week

Monday: Rs 47319/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 46871/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 47000/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47595/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47751/10 grams

Gold cheaper by around Rs 8,300 from the highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold, in August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. As compared to the highest level, gold has declined upto 25%. Gold at the level of Rs 47900 per 10 gram on MCX that is still cheaper by Rs 8300 per 10 gram.

As far as silver is concerned, the July futures of silver fell by about Rs 180 to close at Rs 71500 per kg on Friday. But today silver is showing strong upward rally in July futures trade. Silver is trading at Rs 72200 with a strength of Rs 780 per kg.

Silver move last week

Monday: Rs 69871 / kg

Tuesday: Rs 69441 / kg

Wednesday: Rs 69619 / kg

Thursday: Rs 71681 / kg

Friday: Rs 71429 / kg

Silver cheaper by Rs 7780 from its highest level

The highest level of silver is Rs 79,980 per kg. According to this, silver is also cheaper by 7780 rupees than its highest level. Today, the silver futures are at 72200 rupees per kg.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 07 May 2021: Gold cheaper by over Rs 8,500 from record level, silver by Rs 8,360

Must Watch

PT7M57S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day