Gold Price Today, 10 May 2021: Gold bouncing back but still cheaper by over Rs 8,300 from record level

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rise in the past week. Gold prices strengthened by Rs 400 last week, while silver declined.

On Friday, gold futures closed higher by Rs 170 to Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. This boom in gold continues even today. The yellow metal is trading around Rs 47,915 with a strength of Rs 180.

Gold move last week

Monday: Rs 47319/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 46871/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 47000/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47595/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47751/10 grams

Gold cheaper by around Rs 8,300 from the highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold, in August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. As compared to the highest level, gold has declined upto 25%. Gold at the level of Rs 47900 per 10 gram on MCX that is still cheaper by Rs 8300 per 10 gram.

As far as silver is concerned, the July futures of silver fell by about Rs 180 to close at Rs 71500 per kg on Friday. But today silver is showing strong upward rally in July futures trade. Silver is trading at Rs 72200 with a strength of Rs 780 per kg.

Silver move last week

Monday: Rs 69871 / kg

Tuesday: Rs 69441 / kg

Wednesday: Rs 69619 / kg

Thursday: Rs 71681 / kg

Friday: Rs 71429 / kg

Silver cheaper by Rs 7780 from its highest level

The highest level of silver is Rs 79,980 per kg. According to this, silver is also cheaper by 7780 rupees than its highest level. Today, the silver futures are at 72200 rupees per kg.

