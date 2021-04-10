Gold Price Today, 10 April 2021: Gold prices remain stable after a minimal rise

After a surge in prices on April 9, the gold price remained stable with a minimal increase in gold rates of Rs 10 per 10 gram and Rs 100 per 100 gram. The price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram and Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram. When it comes to 24-carat gold, it is priced at Rs 4,55,700 per 100 gram and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,570.

In metro cities, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,570, while in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 44,570. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 43,510, and in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 45,450.

In Pune, the gold is priced at Rs 44,570, while in Nagpur, the gold price stands at Rs 44,570. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 43,800 and in Hyderabad, the 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,510.

In Mumbai, the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,570, and in Pune, it is priced at Rs 45,570, Nagpur is Rs 45,570. In the national capital, the price of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,270.

In Bengaluru, gold is priced at Rs 47,470, and in Chennai, the 24-carat gold rate is Rs 47,780. In Hyderabad, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,470. In Kolkata, a 24-carat gold price is Rs 48,150.

Internationally, gold slipped more than 1%, weighed down by a jump in the US Treasury yields and a rebound in the dollar, but bullion was still on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,743.73 per ounce by 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), after declining as much as 1.4%, having hit its highest price since March 1 at $1,758.45. For the week, however, prices were up about 0.9%.

Live TV

#mute