Gold Price Today, 12 June 2021: Gold retailing at Rs 47,900 in Delhi, check prices in your city

New Delhi: On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices dipped by Rs 318 to close at Rs 48,880 per 10 gm levels on Friday (June 11). The correction in the prices is actually good news for the investors of the yellow metal, as they’re having a great chance to buy gold at cheaper prices. Market experts suggest that gold prices could rise in the coming times, which makes the yellow metal an interesting investment opportunity.

As far as the prices in major cities are concerned, the yellow metal is retailing at Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi. The 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,200 per 10 grams in the capital city. Also Read: Planning to take gold loans? Check the interest rate by banks and documents required

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 47,740 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,740 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,050 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 50,230 per 10 gram, respectively. Read more: Zee Exclusive: Benefits of buying hallmark gold jewellery, look for these components

Coming to West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata, the per 10 gram 22-carat gold and the 24-carat-gold are selling at Rs 48,500 and Rs 51,200, respectively.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 45,750 Rs 49,900

Hyderabad Rs 45,750 Rs 49,900

Pune Rs 47,740 Rs 48,740

Jaipur Rs 47,900 Rs 52,200

Lucknow Rs 47,900 Rs 52,200

Patna Rs 47,740 Rs 48,740

Chandigarh Rs 47,900 Rs 52,200

Surat Rs 48,250 Rs 50,250

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.