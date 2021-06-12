हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold Price Today, 12 June 2021: Gold retailing at Rs 47,900 in Delhi, check prices in your city

Market experts suggest that gold prices could rise in the coming times, which makes the yellow metal an interesting investment opportunity. 



New Delhi: On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices dipped by Rs 318 to close at Rs 48,880 per 10 gm levels on Friday (June 11). The correction in the prices is actually good news for the investors of the yellow metal, as they’re having a great chance to buy gold at cheaper prices. Market experts suggest that gold prices could rise in the coming times, which makes the yellow metal an interesting investment opportunity. 

As far as the prices in major cities are concerned, the yellow metal is retailing at Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi. The 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,200 per 10 grams in the capital city. Also Read: Planning to take gold loans? Check the interest rate by banks and documents required

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 47,740 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,740 per 10 gram. 

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,050 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 50,230 per 10 gram, respectively. Read more: Zee Exclusive: Benefits of buying hallmark gold jewellery, look for these components

Coming to West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata, the per 10 gram 22-carat gold and the 24-carat-gold are selling at Rs 48,500 and Rs 51,200, respectively. 

Gold prices in Indian cities: 

City                 22-carat gold price         24-carat gold price 

Bangalore                Rs  45,750                    Rs  49,900

Hyderabad               Rs  45,750                    Rs  49,900

Pune                        Rs  47,740                    Rs  48,740

Jaipur                      Rs  47,900                    Rs  52,200

Lucknow                Rs  47,900                    Rs  52,200

Patna                       Rs  47,740                    Rs  48,740

Chandigarh             Rs  47,900                    Rs  52,200

Surat                       Rs  48,250                    Rs  50,250

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

