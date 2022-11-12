Gold Price Today, 12 November 2022: Yellow metal rate increase in THESE cities; check before buying

Gold prices have recorded a gradual increase today on account of US inflation registering the slowest pace in nine months and cryptocurrency prices crashing. Gold prices have registered an increase in the past few days and the same continued on Saturday as well.

While the yellow metal rates increased by up to Rs 200 per 10 grams today as it jumped to around Rs 49000 per 10 grams, showed various websites that track gold rates across cities. In the national capital Delhi, the 22-carat ornamental gold was priced at Rs 49,000 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,450 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,820 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,350 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,920 per 10 grams, up by Rs 170 per 10 grams while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,370 per 10 grams, up by Rs 180 per 10 grams.

The gold prices also recorded a rise in other cities including Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal and Trivandrum.

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 49,900 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,450 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,350 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold of 99.9 per cent purity was priced at Rs 51,820 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,730 per 10 grams after a surge of Rs 200 while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,060 per 10 grams.

In Trivandrum, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,900 per 10 grams while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 50,300 per 10 grams.

In Kolhapur, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,730 while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 51,170 per 10 grams.