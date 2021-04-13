Gold Price Today, 13 April 2021: Gold and silver prices trade flat, check prices in your city

New Delhi: International Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as market participants kept to the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to shed more light on recovery in the world`s largest economy. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,731.69 per ounce by 0354 GMT, with elevated U.S. Treasury yields negating support from expectations of higher inflation. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,732.80 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Silver was flat at $24.83 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2% to $2,680.20 per ounce. Platinum slipped 0.2%, to $1,168.13, Reuters added.

Gold prices fell Rs 57 to Rs 46,070 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following weak global cues. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,127 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 270 to Rs 66,043 per kg, from Rs 66,313 per kg in the previous trade.

Rates as on April 12, 2021

PURITY AM PM Gold 999 46375 46545 Gold 995 46189 46359 Gold 916 42480 42635 Gold 750 34781 34909 Gold 585 27129 27229 Silver 999 66854 67177

Chart courtesy: https://ibjarates.com/

Gold Futures

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery opened at Rs 46,450 as against the close of Rs 46,419 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,476 lots. While Silver contracts for May delivery opened at Rs 66,247 as against the close of Rs 66,128 per kg.

Live TV

#mute