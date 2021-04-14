Gold Price Today, 14 April 2021: Gold and silver prices getting expensive, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices that were hovering in the range of Rs 46000 to Rs 46400, is now seeing an upward rally in prices. Silver too has gained since Monday. Bullion market is closed today.

Gold futures for June delivery on MCX on Tuesday closed at Rs 46,964, logging a gain of Rs 545 per 10 grams. Gold also crossed the Rs 47,000 level in intraday. Last week, gold had strengthened by Rs 1995 per 10 grams, while this week it has gained strength of Rs 545.

Gold range this week

Day: (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 46419/10 g

Tuesday: Rs 46964/10 grams

Wednesday: Market closed

Gold range last week

Monday: Rs 44598/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 45919/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46362/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46838/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46593/10 grams

Gold cheaper by around Rs 9200 from its highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold, in August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. When compared to the highest level, gold seen a slide of 25%. At MCX it is trading at Rs 46960 per 10 gram, thus cheaper byby about Rs 9240 from its highest level logged in August last year.

Silver cheaper by about Rs 12380 from its highest level

Silver prices that had seen its highest level at Rs 79,980 per kg has become cheaper by Rs 12380 from its highest level. May futures of silver are trading at Rs 66100 per kg.

