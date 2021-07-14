Gold Price Today, 14 July 2021: Gold surges, but still cheaper by Rs 8300 from record levels

New Delhi: In the past week, gold prices have made a decent recovery. From around Rs 46,500 in early July, gold prices are now nearing the Rs 49,000 mark. On Wednesday (July 14), gold was trading at around Rs 47,972 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), expensive by Rs 83 than Friday’s closing rates.

However, when compared to record highs, the yellow metal is still trading cheaper by a few thousand rupees. This offers a wonderful opportunity for investors willing to put their money on the yellow metal.

Gold prices current week

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday Rs 47972/10 grams (currently trading)

Gold prices last week

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday Rs 47299/10 grams

Tuesday Rs 47684/10 grams

Wednesday Rs 47910/10 grams

Thursday Rs 47721/10 grams

Friday Rs 47856/10 grams

Gold trading cheaper by around Rs 8300 from record levels

In 2020, stock investors flocked to bullion exchanges after the public markets crashed amid fears of COVID-19 driven economic downturn. With investments in gold surging, the prices of yellow metal hit record highs.

At one point in August 2020, gold touched its highest level of Rs 56,191. However, gold is currently trading at around Rs 47856 per 10 grams. This means that gold is currently trading cheaper by Rs around Rs 8330 cheaper from record highs.