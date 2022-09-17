Gold Price today 17 September 2022: Yellow metal stands at Rs 49,960

New Delhi: The trend of fall in gold prices due to expectation of interest rates hike by FED because of rising inflation and weak global cues has continued today as well. The price of 22 and 24 carat gold also dips on September 17, 2022.

The current price of 10 gram Gold in the national capital is Rs 45,800 for 22-carat in India, while 10 gram of 24 carat gold cost Rs 49,960.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat-Gold rate is at Rs 46,260 and Rs 50,460 of 24-carat gold in Chennai. While in Bengaluru the current price of 22-carat gold is 45,850 and for 24 carat gold is 500,20.