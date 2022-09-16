Now ORDER iPhone 14 on Blinkit and get DELIVERY in minutes; service is available for THESE two cities only

New Delhi: Customers can get the lastest iPhone 14 in minutes. If you don’t believe what you read, then it’s true. Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa has announced on twitter that customers can now order iPhone 14 on Blinkit as well. They will get their iPhones in mintutes.

However, the service is only available for people living in Delhi and Mumbai and users need to update their Blinkit app.

While sharing the post on its official twitter handle, Albinder wrote, “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPRto bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy.”

September 16, 2022

Quipping with the new development, one user replied “Is COD available?

iPhones are at discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart will host its much anticipated festival sale event on September 23. The business has unveiled some alluring iPhone bargains in advance of the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce titan promises to provide huge discounts on a number of gadgets, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and others. If you're planning to buy an iPhone, now is probably the time to do it.

Teasers suggested that the iPhone 13 would be sold in India for Rs 49,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Apple just decreased the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 69,990. In essence, this means that Flipkart will be slashing the price of this iPhone by Rs 20,000, although this seems improbable.