Gold

Gold price today, 19 June 2021: Price below Rs 47,000, right time to invest in yellow metal?

Factors haunting gold prices are Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, weak consumer sentiment in the country and US Dollar’s rise against other currencies. 

New Delhi: August Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by over Rs 2000 per 10 gram in the last two trading days - Thursday (June 17) and Friday (June 18). At present, 10-gram gold is priced at Rs 46,800 on MCX.

The major factor behind the slump is the US Federal Reserve’s recent decision signalling that an interest rate hike is on the cards of the USA’s central banking system. Other factors haunting gold prices are weak consumer sentiment in the country and US Dollar’s rise against other currencies. 

In the ongoing week, per 10-gram gold prices on MCX have fallen by over Rs 2000, the worst crash in 2021. For investors, this could be a golden opportunity to put their money on gold. 

If you’re also planning to buy gold then you must hurry, as experts are suggesting that the crash of the yellow metal could be temporary and that it could gain its shine back anytime soon. Also Read: Big bonanza for Punjab govt employees! Increased salaries, pensions and more, check details

Gold price this week

Day                 Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday                     48523 / 10 grams

Tuesday                     48424 / 10 grams

Wednesday                48506 / 10 grams

Thursday                    46958 / 10 grams

Friday                        46800 / 10 grams 

Last week's gold move

Day                 Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday                     49143 / 10 grams

Tuesday                    49127 / 10 grams

Wednesday               49124 / 10 grams

Thursday                 49198 / 10 grams

Friday                     48903 / 10 grams

Gold cheaper by Rs 9391 from record levels

In August last year, many investors flocked to gold, soon after the stock market crashed amid the pandemic-driven economic crisis. The increased demand for yellow metal fueled its prices to record highs. 

In August 2020, gold touched its highest levels of Rs 56191 per 10 gram. In comparison to record highs, the shining metal is currently trading Rs 9391 cheaper from record levels. Also Read: Lost your smartphone? Use Google’s Spot feature to locate device

