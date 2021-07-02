Gold Price Today, 2 July 2021: Gold prices reach above Rs 47,000 mark: Check prices in metro cities

Gold prices in India have finally reached beyond the Rs 47,000 mark after seeing a dip at the start of this week. Today, the gold rate is up by Rs 450 per 10 gram. The 22-carat gold is sold for Rs 46,190 per 10 gram and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,190, according to Goodreturns website.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 137, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 46,976 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,934 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per the PTI report.

When it comes to metro cities, the 22-carat gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 46,190 and 24-carat of gold is sold at Rs 47,190. In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,430 and 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 48,470.

In the national capital, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,150 and 24-carat gold is Rs 50,150. Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 24-carat is sold at Rs 48,000 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, gold price stands at Rs 46,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,050 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.15 percent higher at $1,774.30 per ounce in New York, the PTI report said.

Last year, gold prices saw their peak which can be attributed to the fall in the stock market and that led to investors flocking to invest in safer instruments such as precious metals. In August 2020, the per 10-gram price of gold touched its highest level at Rs 56191.

