Gold Price Today, 21 Aug 2021: Gold nearly Rs 9,000 down from record highs, check prices in your city

New Delhi: In the past few weeks, gold has been trading in the red zone. On Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold contracts for the October delivery closed at Rs 47,174 with a marginal gain of 0.1% on Friday (August 20). Keeping the closing gold price in mind, we can safely say that the yellow metal rates have dipped by more than Rs 4,000 in 2021.

However, for investors planning to buy gold, the ongoing dip could be a lucrative investment opportunity as experts suggest that the price could reach north of Rs 50,000 in the coming days.

As far as the gold price in metro cities is concerned, the 24-carat gold rate is currently selling for Rs 47,400 per 10 grams while the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams on Saturday (August 21) in Delhi.

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 22-carat gold and the 24-carat gold per 10 grams are selling at Rs 46,390 and Rs 47,390, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,640 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,700. Also Read: Microsoft invests INR 37 crore in IPO-bound OYO

Coming to Kolkata, the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is retailing at Rs 46,580 per 10 gram while the 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,280 per 10 gram in West Bengal’s capital city. Also Read: Focus on your business and keep mouth shut: Realme hits back at Xiaomi’s ‘kitna copy karoge’ banter

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 44,240 Rs 48,270

Hyderabad Rs 44,240 Rs 48,270

Pune Rs 45,580 Rs 48,800

Jaipur Rs 46,440 Rs 48,790

Lucknow Rs 46,390 Rs 50,610

Patna Rs 45,580 Rs 48,800

Chandigarh Rs 46,340 Rs 48,980

Surat Rs 46,740 Rs 48,790

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Live TV

#mute