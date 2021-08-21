हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 21 Aug 2021: Gold nearly Rs 9,000 down from record highs, check prices in your city

For investors planning to buy gold, the ongoing dip could be a lucrative investment opportunity as experts suggest that gold price could reach north of Rs 50,000 in the coming days.

Gold Price Today, 21 Aug 2021: Gold nearly Rs 9,000 down from record highs, check prices in your city

New Delhi: In the past few weeks, gold has been trading in the red zone. On Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold contracts for the October delivery closed at Rs 47,174 with a marginal gain of 0.1% on Friday (August 20). Keeping the closing gold price in mind, we can safely say that the yellow metal rates have dipped by more than Rs 4,000 in 2021. 

However, for investors planning to buy gold, the ongoing dip could be a lucrative investment opportunity as experts suggest that the price could reach north of Rs 50,000 in the coming days. 

As far as the gold price in metro cities is concerned, the 24-carat gold rate is currently selling for Rs 47,400 per 10 grams while the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams on Saturday (August 21) in Delhi. 

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 22-carat gold and the 24-carat gold per 10 grams are selling at Rs 46,390 and Rs 47,390, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,640 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,700. Also Read: Microsoft invests INR 37 crore in IPO-bound OYO

Coming to Kolkata, the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is retailing at Rs 46,580 per 10 gram while the 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,280 per 10 gram in West Bengal’s capital city. Also Read: Focus on your business and keep mouth shut: Realme hits back at Xiaomi’s ‘kitna copy karoge’ banter

Gold prices in Indian cities: 

City         22-carat gold price         24-carat gold price 

Bangalore        Rs  44,240                    Rs  48,270

Hyderabad       Rs  44,240                    Rs  48,270

Pune                Rs  45,580                    Rs  48,800

Jaipur              Rs  46,440                    Rs  48,790

Lucknow         Rs  46,390                    Rs  50,610

Patna               Rs  45,580                    Rs  48,800

Chandigarh     Rs  46,340                    Rs  48,980

Surat               Rs  46,740                    Rs  48,790

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceBullion
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 18 August 2021: Gold prices on a topsy-turvy track, down nearly Rs 9,000 from record highs

Must Watch

PT18M37S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day