Focus on your business and keep mouth shut: Realme hits back at Xiaomi’s ‘kitna copy karoge’ banter

New Delhi: Xiaomi and Realme’s top comrades are fighting tooth and nail. The war of words has now further heated up with the chief marketing officer (CMO) of Realme India and Europe Francis Wong hitting back at Xiaomi's Redmi business director Sneha Tainwala’s allegations on how the rival smartphone brand is copy pasting ideas.

In a tweet on August 18, Xiaomi's Tainwala had alleged that rival Realme has copied the Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival. "Mi Fan Festival" >> "#CopyCat Fan Festival" It has now stopped being funny. Kitna copy karoge @MadhavSheth1 sir?" she said in the tweet while tagging Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth.

"Waise event page mock up bhijwaon - will save your team some time," she went on to add in her tweet mocking the rival smartphone brand.

In response to her tweet, Realme’s Wong tweeted, "Sigh. Can't believe this is coming out from a director of a proper brand. It's time for everyone to focus on their own business. keep our mouth shut and let products speak.

PS: Comments of that tweet made me understand how users gonna feel if your brand is talking like that. https://t.co/xvuHIcVLjk — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) August 19, 2021

"PS: Comments of that tweet made me understand how users gonna feel if your brand is talking like that," Wong added in her tweet. So far, Tainwala is yet to respond to Wong's tweet even though she remains active on the microblogging platform.

Xiaomi and Realme are among the top smartphone brands in India. Both the brands are often seen fighting war of words which could be funny, harsh or hard-hitting. On a few previous occasions, both brands have also mocked each other for copying ideas or providing features that nobody asked for.