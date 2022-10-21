NewsBullion
Gold Price today, 21 October 2022: Gold prices fall ahead of Dhanteras, check latest rates in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 October 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

 

Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi. After seeing turmoil in the last few days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices have yet again fallen today. Ahead of Dhanteras, gold prices saw a decline on both physical trading and on futures trading.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in the red. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 49,934 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56,250 per KG. (Also read: 8.1% PF Interest money coming soon after Diwali? Here is how to check your PF a/c balance)

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,250 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 100. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 110. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,450. (Also Read: PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers' account today)

Chennai : Rs 46,650

Mumbai : Rs 46,250

Delhi : Rs 46,350

Kolkata : Rs 46,250

Bangalore : Rs 46,300

Hyderabad : Rs 46,250

Kerala : Rs 46,250

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,300

Jaipur : Rs 46,350

Lucknow : Rs 46,350

Patna : Rs 46,280

Chandigarh : Rs 46,350

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,250

 

Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams. Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

