PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers account today, check name in beneficiary list

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to farmers' account today (October 17), bringing the much needed cheer ahead of the festive occassion of Diwali.

The Modi government will transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers during the inauuration of the two day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan being organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crores will be credited to beneficiary accounts of PM-KISAN scheme.

हमारी सरकार अन्नदाताओं के जीवन को आसान बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी कड़ी में कल सुबह 11:30 बजे दिल्ली में किसान सम्मान सम्मेलन का उद्घाटन करने के साथ ही पीएम-किसान की 12वीं किस्त भी जारी करूंगा। इस अवसर पर कई और योजनाओं को शुरू करने का भी सौभाग्य मिलेगा।https://t.co/qrkME13nSa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2022

Here is how to check your PM-KISAN installment status

1. Go to official PM Kisan website.

2. Now click on Farmers Corner.

3. Now click on the Beneficiary Status option.

4. Now a new page will open.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.

6. After this you will get complete information about your installment status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.