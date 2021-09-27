Gold Price Today, 27 September: Gold rate stands at Rs 46,240 per 10 gm, check prices in your city

On Monday, 24 carat gold was selling for Rs 46,240 per 10 gram in India. According to the Good Returns website, silver is currently trading at Rs 59,900 per kg.

Due to excise duty, state taxes, and production costs, the price of gold jewellery varies across India, the metal's second-largest consumer.

10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,350 and Rs 45,240 in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. According to the website, the yellow metal was selling for Rs 43,570 in Chennai.

The price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 49,480, whereas it is Rs 46,240 in Mumbai.

Gold is sold at Rs 47,530 in Chennai this morning. The cost of the metal is Rs 48,600 in Kolkata.

In the next few days, key statistics such as US durable goods orders, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, and the GDP Q2 report will be released. These will have an impact on gold prices around the world. According to research on the Good Returns website, the gold price in India is largely determined by international markets because the central government imports gold from abroad.

Meanwhile, gold prices have risen worldwide. According to Reuters, spot gold jumped 0.5 percent to $1,757.79 per ounce, while US gold futures increased 0.3 percent to $1,757.30 per ounce.

