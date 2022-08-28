NewsBullion
Gold price today 28 August 2022: Gold rates remain same, yellow metal stands at Rs 51,980

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.
  • The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.
New Delhi: On August 28, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 24 and 22 carats remained unchanged. As of Sunday, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 51,980 in India, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,650.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

The price of gold in the national capital, Delhi, is Rs 52,140 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 51,930 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. While 22 carat gold (10 grammes) costs Rs 47,650 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 52,930.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 51,980, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,650. For 10 grams each of 24 and 22 carat gold, the price has increased by Rs 160 over the past day.

 

