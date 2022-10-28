topStories
NewsBullion News
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold Price today, 28 October 2022: Gold price falls ₹105, Silver gains ₹21 amid weak global cues

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday.
  • Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg.
  • The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday

Trending Photos

Gold Price today, 28 October 2022: Gold price falls ₹105, Silver gains ₹21 amid weak global cues

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,994 per 10 grams.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra gives well wishes to Elon Musk after Twitter takeover

Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg. The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes over twitter: Here is the timeline of the deal

In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce. "COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!