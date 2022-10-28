Gold Price today, 28 October 2022: Gold price falls ₹105, Silver gains ₹21 amid weak global cues
The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.
- Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday.
- Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg.
- The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,994 per 10 grams.
ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra gives well wishes to Elon Musk after Twitter takeover
Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg. The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.
ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes over twitter: Here is the timeline of the deal
In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce. "COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Live Tv
More Stories