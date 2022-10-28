Gold Price today, 28 October 2022: Gold price falls ₹105, Silver gains ₹21 amid weak global cues

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell by ₹105 to ₹50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,994 per 10 grams.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra gives well wishes to Elon Musk after Twitter takeover

Silver, however, gained ₹21 to ₹58,336 per kg from ₹58,315 per kg. The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes over twitter: Here is the timeline of the deal

In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce. "COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.