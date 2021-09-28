हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold Price Today, 28 September: Gold available at Rs 46,280 per 10 gm, check rates in your city

On Tuesday, the 24-carat gold is sold for Rs 46,280 per 10 gram, up Rs 40 from the previous transaction.

According to the Good Returns website, silver is sold for Rs 60,250 per kilogram, up Rs 350 from yesterday's trading price.

Due to excise duty, state taxes, and production costs, the price of gold jewellery varies across India, the metal's second-largest consumer.

10 gm of 22-carat gold is sold for Rs 45,500 and Rs 45,280 in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. According to the website, the yellow metal was sold for Rs 43,510 in Chennai.

The price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 49,640, whereas it is Rs 46,280 in Mumbai.

Gold is sold for Rs 47,470 in Chennai this morning. The cost in Kolkata is Rs 48,450.

According to Reuters, yellow metal prices fell globally, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields, as investors anticipated additional clues from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank's monetary policy move. Gold futures in the United States declined 0.3 percent to $1,747.50 per ounce, while spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,748.01 per ounce.

