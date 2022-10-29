Gold Price Today, 29 October 2022: Yellow metal rate falls in THESE cities; check before buying

Gold prices have recorded a gradual decline in the past few days. While the yellow metal rates slipped by Rs 105 per 10 grams yesterday, it slipped by Rs 350 per 10 grams today, showed various websites that track gold rates across cities. In the national capital Delhi, the 22-carat ornamental gold was priced at Rs 47.850 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,240 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,600 per 10 grams. The 22-carat hallmarked gold ready for sale was priced at Rs 49,350 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,050 per 10 grams, down by Rs 300 per 10 grams while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,400 per 10 grams, down by Rs 320 per 10 grams.

The gold prices also recorded a slump in other cities including Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal and Trivandrum.

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,240 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,200 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold of 99.9 per cent purity was priced at Rs 50,610 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,580 per 10 grams after a decline of Rs 350 while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,960 per 10 grams, according to the BankBazaar website. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,910 per 10 grams.

In Trivandrum, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 46,750 per 10 grams while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,090 per 10 grams.

In Kolhapur, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,580 while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,960 per 10 grams.