Gold Price today, 29 September 2022: Gold, silver prices jump on fourth day of Navratri, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. After seeing a decline in the last three days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices jumped on the fourth day of Navratri.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) however gold and silver are trading in red. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50103 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56415 per KG.

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,550 per 10 grams, higher by Rs 600. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 650. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,780. (Also Read: Petrol-Diesel Price today, September 28, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 September 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 46,800

Mumbai : Rs 46,400

Delhi : Rs 46,550

Kolkata : Rs 46,400

Bangalore : Rs 46,450

Hyderabad : Rs 45,400

Kerala : Rs 45,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 45,450

Jaipur : Rs 45,550

Lucknow : Rs 45,550

Patna : Rs 45,430

Chandigarh : Rs 45,550

Bhubaneswar : Rs 45,400

Gold price declined by Rs 435 to Rs 49,282 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday in tandem with fall in rates of the precious metal in international market, PTI report said. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 49,717 per 10 gram. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,600 to Rs 54,765 per kg. (Also Read: Amazon app quiz today, September 28, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers)

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)