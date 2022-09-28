Petrol-Diesel Price today, September 28, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark price. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time despite the fact that the downward trend in the price of crude oil continues.

In the international market, Brent crude had reached the lowest level since January on Monday at 84.06 dollars per barrel. Even after, Indian fuel companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel. (Also Read: Some Samsung Galaxy S22 users not receiving messages after September update: Here's all you want to know)

Experts are anticipating that petrol and diesel will be cheaper in India only when the price of crude oil comes below 80 dollars per barrel. It is expected that the prices of Brent crude oil continue to fall till next week, oil prices may become cheaper during Navratri. (Also Read: Get latest iPhone 14 series at lowest price; check Apple India Diwali discount offers here)

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like the VAT or freight fees.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, September 28, 2022:-

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 10.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?

The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com